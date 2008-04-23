Auto Guitar Hero Confirms Humanity's Worthlessness

We've seen various Guitar Hero mods to help interested parties artificially enhance their game, but the systems are imperfect and lack that 100% flawless automation that can confirm, yes, we're wasting away our lives by mastering properly timed button presses. But this Auto Guitar Hero mod subverts our work ethic with ease. Streaming the Wii's composite output directly into the guitar, software can detect precise timing on each button press, guaranteeing perfect accuracy every time. Oh, and you know there's gonna be video:

In the future, robotic slaves will play all of our video games for us. And it will be awesome.



Project Page [Air Guitar Hero via DCEmu]