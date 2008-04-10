Awww, New Sony Cat Action Figures

Heeeeey, it's Toro, Sony Computer Entertainment's kooky mascot cat. And his friends! And their new official line of action figures/desk paperweights. You may be ordering yours (as we speak!) as a devoted fan of all things PlayStation, but since the figures come with interchangeable faces, I'm ordering mine as a handy mood indicator. If Toro's happy, I'm happy. If he's sad, I'm sad. If he's that face on the far right, I'm...having toilet issues?

PlayStation Store [Sony Japan]