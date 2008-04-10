The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Awww, New Sony Cat Action Figures

Heeeeey, it's Toro, Sony Computer Entertainment's kooky mascot cat. And his friends! And their new official line of action figures/desk paperweights. You may be ordering yours (as we speak!) as a devoted fan of all things PlayStation, but since the figures come with interchangeable faces, I'm ordering mine as a handy mood indicator. If Toro's happy, I'm happy. If he's sad, I'm sad. If he's that face on the far right, I'm...having toilet issues?
PlayStation Store [Sony Japan]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles