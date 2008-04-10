Awww, New Sony Cat Action Figures

Heeeeey, it's Toro, Sony Computer Entertainment's kooky mascot cat. And his friends! And their new official line of action figures/desk paperweights. You may be ordering yours (as we speak!) as a devoted fan of all things PlayStation, but since the figures come with interchangeable faces, I'm ordering mine as a handy mood indicator. If Toro's happy, I'm happy. If he's sad, I'm sad. If he's that face on the far right, I'm...having toilet issues?
PlayStation Store [Sony Japan]
Heeeeey, it's Toro, Sony Computer Entertainment's kooky mascot cat. And his friends! And their new official line of action figures/desk paperweights. You may be ordering yours (as we speak!) as a devoted fan of all things PlayStation, but since the figures come with interchangeable faces, I'm ordering mine as a handy mood indicator. If Toro's happy, I'm happy. If he's sad, I'm sad. If he's that face on the far right, I'm...having toilet issues?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink