B-2 Bomber Made From Ace Combat Stuff

And our contest continues! Today, since we're short on plane costumes, we bring you this B-2 "Spirit" bomber from reader Stephen, who writes:

So I know I don't score many points in the effort category here, but hopefully I make it up in the creativity and fan devotion categories :)

The idea is that it's a top down view of a B-2 "Spirit" bomber. Since it's a little esoteric I've attached a picture of a real B-2 for reference that maybe you can include with it.

Hit the jump for comparison fun fun.

Contest runs until this Friday. For those not hip to what's going on, let me bring you up to speed: Dress up as an aeroplane or make a three dimensional aeroplane out of anything tangible, but paper. So you can't make CGI planes! And you can't draw them either! But, you can make them out of anything else as long as it's not paper. Rocks, clay, toothpicks, whatever! And remember, that means make and not build a plastic plane model you bought in the store. Send entries to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom by this Friday at midnight PST and, like all contests, don't forget to add a "Kotaku" sign. Remember, we're giving away two copies of Ace Comabt 6 and INTERNET FAME. One copy for the best plane cosplay, the other for the best crafted plane.


