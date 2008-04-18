Backbreaker Is Looking As Painful As Ever (In A Good Way)



While I'm not the biggest sports fan, I'm always on the lookout for a new football game that will pull me back into the genre that I once enjoyed. Natural Motion (the company behind the lauded Euphoria engine from GTA IV and The Force Unleashed) is getting a lot of press for its dynamic, body-crashing AI in its upcoming football game, Backbreaker. And while all that looks fantastic in this new clip, I hope that the Flash compression hasn't ruined the beauty of the gigantic, hyperreal stadium in the background. God bless bloom lighting.