Bad Company Gets More Free DLC

Look, EA are sorry, OK? Sorry they ever tried to take your money. It's not enough they bailed on their stupid plan to charge players for weapons in a shooter, but they're now positively breaking their backs bending over to you by announcing a DLC pack will be released for free. No word on a release date for this, but it'll be available post-launch (game's due for release in the summer) on both 360 and PS3, and will be based on the game's "Conquest Mode".
