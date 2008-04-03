Bape Nintendo DS Now Available For A Ridiculous Sum

Label conscious Nintendo fans will want to perk up their ears and check their credit card balances, as the Baby Milo by A Bathing Ape limited edition Nintendo DS has been released. It retails for 16800 yen (now about $US 167), but we wish you great luck in securing one at that price. The newly revamped (and finally usable) Bape web site lists the item at its standard price, but Bape reseller Boboshop is selling the white version for an impressive 44940 yen. That translates to about $US 447 if you're considering it.

You may want to call in a big favour to a friend in Japan to see if there are any left at the official Bape stores. No word yet on whether it's available at the New York, London or other Asian locations. And that gold version? I'm betting it's just shy of impossible to get.

APE × Nintendo DS BAPEXCLUSIVE [Boboshop via High Snobiety]