Not sure whether or not you should pick up THQ's Battle of the Bands (formerly Band Mashups) for the Wii when it comes out late April? I sure was, but that was before I saw the Feel Good, Inc. by the Gorillaz in Spanish. I might actually like it better than the English language version. I suppose I will have to wait until the game is in my hands to know for sure, but make no mistake - this game shall be in my hands. Oh yes it shall.
Battle Of The Bands Feels Good In Spanish
