Battle Of The Bands Feels Good In Spanish

Not sure whether or not you should pick up THQ's Battle of the Bands (formerly Band Mashups) for the Wii when it comes out late April? I sure was, but that was before I saw the Feel Good, Inc. by the Gorillaz in Spanish. I might actually like it better than the English language version. I suppose I will have to wait until the game is in my hands to know for sure, but make no mistake - this game shall be in my hands. Oh yes it shall.

