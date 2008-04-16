Battlefield: Bad Company Official US Ship Date

Ah, Battlefield: Bad Company. The weapons controversy left a bad taste in the mouths of gamers around the globe, yet you still soldier bravely on. EA has dropped a press release naming June 23rd as the official ship date for the somewhat eagerly anticipated Battlefield game, meaning that by the 24th is when purchasers of the standard edition can begin their long trek towards unlocking the bonus weapons. The press release makes sure we've all gotten it straight.
The Gold Edition pack features exclusive content with behind-the-scenes action and strategy videos giving Battlefield: Bad Company players tricks and tips on how to own the battlefield. The Gold Edition also gives gamers early access to five unique weapons that players can take into battle. These weapons can also be unlocked after the launch of the game by ranking up to the highest level in multiplayer mode.
I for one cannot wait for June so I can finally get my hands on those marketing programs I've been hearing so much about!
The Blockbuster Entertainment Experience of the Summer Isn't at the Movies... Battlefield: Bad Company Ships on June 23
Special Gold Edition Offers Fans Exclusive Content at Launch
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Prepare for the gold rush! This summer, the blockbuster action event of the season will not be in theatres. EA DICE, a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS), today announced that Battlefield: Bad Company™ will ship to retail outlets on June 23. Action fans and gamers worldwide will get their chance to join the 'B' company on exciting, sometimes irreverent, missions that take them through deserts, cities and mountain terrain to capture the spoils of war. Players will experience the tactical, destructive power in the deep single player campaign or go online for intense multiplayer action that only the Battlefield team can deliver.
"Players can forget about using walls as cover as we've fundamentally changed the way to play shooters offline and online through the use of tactical destruction," says Karl-Magnus Troedsson, Senior Producer for Battlefield: Bad Company. "Players will get the chance to reap the spoils of war this summer as they annihilate the enemy and search for gold in the dark, character-driven, single player storyline while returning Battlefield fans will love the intense and vehicle-heavy multiplayer."
Developed by Sweden-based developer EA DICE (Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment, www.dice.se), Battlefield: Bad Company will be available for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system. The game is rated "T" by the ESRB and "16+" by PEGI.
