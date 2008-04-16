Battlefield: Bad Company Official US Ship Date

Ah, Battlefield: Bad Company. The weapons controversy left a bad taste in the mouths of gamers around the globe, yet you still soldier bravely on. EA has dropped a press release naming June 23rd as the official ship date for the somewhat eagerly anticipated Battlefield game, meaning that by the 24th is when purchasers of the standard edition can begin their long trek towards unlocking the bonus weapons. The press release makes sure we've all gotten it straight.

The Gold Edition pack features exclusive content with behind-the-scenes action and strategy videos giving Battlefield: Bad Company players tricks and tips on how to own the battlefield. The Gold Edition also gives gamers early access to five unique weapons that players can take into battle. These weapons can also be unlocked after the launch of the game by ranking up to the highest level in multiplayer mode.

I for one cannot wait for June so I can finally get my hands on those marketing programs I've been hearing so much about!