BattleForge: EA's Answer To Magic: The Gathering

Here's a train I'm surprised EA hadn't hopped on sooner. BattleForge is an online collectible card game fantasy RTS under development at EA Phenomic in Germany that will see players assembling an army out of virtual trading cards and using them to battle against other players, form guilds, and engage in tournaments using cards bought and sold via a robust online marketplace

"BattleForge is the next step in compelling RTS gameplay by taking the battles completely online," stated Executive Producer & Vice President Richard Leinfellner. "With co-op play, challenging tournaments, Guilds, chat rooms and a robust marketplace for trading and buying your cards; BattleForge is the first RTS to add integral social and community components to an exciting fantasy RTS."

You'll be able to play the game out of the box with the cards provided, but like Magic: The Gathering, the cards provided will most likely keep you competitive for about 5 seconds before someone with the means to purchase the ultimate custom deck sends you home crying. People will buy a lot of nothing if it means their nothing is better that someone else's. Get ready to build your nothing when BattleForge is released this spring.

Under development at EA Phenomic, BattleForge is expected to ship in Fall 2008 for the PC. This product is not yet rated by PEGI or ESRB.

