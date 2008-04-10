BBC iPlayer Now Wii Ready

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Doctor Who is coming to the Wii...sort of! The BBC has announced that their iPlayer replay service will now be functional on the Nintendo Wii. The service, made available last month on the iPod Touch and iPhone, presents time-limited replays of BBC shows, such as Doctor Who, Torchwod, and whatever else they have worth watching. Wii owners in the UK will be able to browse to the page and grab their favourite shows.

"This exciting alliance with the BBC is yet another way in which Nintendo is looking to broaden the market for its products by offering compelling and relevant content to families," added David Yarnton, general manager of Nintendo UK.

Right now the iPlayer requires the Wii Internet Channel to function, but the BBC is looking into making it a standalone free feature in the future.

