BBFC Clears GTAIV For Release

Crisis. Averted. The BBFC, Britain's classification board, have cleared Grand Theft Auto IV for release, awarding it an adults-only "18" rating. Bad news for 12 year-olds the country over, but good news for Rockstar, who after a pretty hairy release list of late (ie Bully & Manhunt 2) have managed to get the latest GTA title past three of the toughest classification boards (in Britain, Germany & Australia) in the Western world. Bravo.
GTA IV gets BBFC go-ahead [CVG]
Crisis. Averted. The BBFC, Britain's classification board, have cleared Grand Theft Auto IV for release, awarding it an adults-only "18" rating. Bad news for 12 year-olds the country over, but good news for Rockstar, who after a pretty hairy release list of late (ie Bully & Manhunt 2) have managed to get the latest GTA title past three of the toughest classification boards (in Britain, Germany & Australia) in the Western world. Bravo.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink