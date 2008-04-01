BBFC Clears GTAIV For Release

Crisis. Averted. The BBFC, Britain's classification board, have cleared Grand Theft Auto IV for release, awarding it an adults-only "18" rating. Bad news for 12 year-olds the country over, but good news for Rockstar, who after a pretty hairy release list of late (ie Bully & Manhunt 2) have managed to get the latest GTA title past three of the toughest classification boards (in Britain, Germany & Australia) in the Western world. Bravo.

