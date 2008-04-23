The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

BBFC Says MGS4 Has "Implied Child Rape"

Metal Gear Solid 4 violent? Let's hear what the British Board of Film Classification says:

METAL GEAR SOLID 4 is a third person tactical/stealth game. The player takes on the role of an aging soldier, Snake who can be armed with knives, guns and grenades. The game has been classified '15' for strong violence.

During battles enemy soldiers die with small puffs of blood. The weaponry includes petrol bombs, however there is no detailed portrayal of injuries. During cut scenes slightly more detailed violence is portrayed, such as enemy creatures spearing friendly soldiers and one protracted fist fight.

More BBFC-on-MGS4-violence after the jump! Some *might* consider this spoilers. Most will considered it effed up.

The violence is generally undetailed. At 15 BBFC Guidelines state that 'Violence may be strong but may not dwell on the infliction of pain or injury'. It is possible for the player to progress stealthily through the game, avoiding violent confrontations where possible.

The game also features one use of strong language and references to suicide and an implied child rape.

"References to suicide and implied child rape"?! Bwah?
MGS4 Spolier Alert [BBFC Thanks, Henry!]

Comments

  • mrferret @Mr.Ferret

    such as enemy creatures spearing friendly soldiers

    WTF!??!?!?!?!?!??!?!?!?!

    0
  • MentalNote Guest

    The fact that it says "references to suicide" and not something like "strong suicide themes" means that Snake's definitely not going to kill himself, right?

    0
  • Ben Guest

    Well the suicide refrences is kind of obvious, I there was the trailer were he shot himself.

    0

