The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Be Happy That You Aren't Buying GTA IV In Denmark (Sorry If You Are)

Are you having a tough time sifting through the colon of your couch, searching for $60 in loose change to procure GTA IV? (Oh, and btw, half-eaten Cheetos aren't exchangeable for currency.) Thigns may look bleak, but you don't have it so bad. Because through the joys of an international economy, underage gamers in Denmark will have to spend a bit more to get their drugs/violence/sex fix of GTA. At EBGames listed prices of £63 for the Xbox 360 version and £57.75 for PS3 version, the cost of GTA IV in Denmark runs $140 and $125, respectively. At those prices, the game really might drive a few citizens to crime...though not in the way that most of us anticipated.

Denmark selling the most expensive copies of GTA IV in the world? [Videogaming247]

Comments

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Wow, I sure don't wanna be around when Rock Band is announced for Denmark.

    0
  • Rowr Guest

    Thats more or less the same price as here. Although, why more for one console than the other?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles