Be Sinister, Win An Xbox 360 (Or Alone in the Dark Soundtrack)

Atari has just announced "Sinister Sightings", a competition to promote the new Alone in the Dark. The objective? To take the creepiest photo you can in the world's least creepy locale - a park.

Okay, maybe parks can be creepy when murderers, hobos and other, less savoury types stalk their finely manicured shrubbery. In any case, it's up to you to make it an unsettling place so your photo is indeed, disturbing.

A winner will be chosen each week via online voting. Each winner will receive a copy of the AITD 5 soundtrack, while the winner with the most votes at the end of the competition will get an Xbox 360.

If you think you have what it takes to put the "Oh" into "Oh my God, there's a weird dude in the park taking photos of me" then be sure to hit the jump.