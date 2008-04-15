Beautiful Bridget Figure

Here's a Max Factory figure of the yo-yo slingin' bounty hunter Bridget from Guilty Gear XX. Quite nice, this figurine — check out the detail and colour on his face. Ah, yes. Bridget. Helping male gamers question their sexuality since 2002.
Hit the jump for an image of the entire figurine.
