Beautiful Bridget Figure

Here's a Max Factory figure of the yo-yo slingin' bounty hunter Bridget from Guilty Gear XX. Quite nice, this figurine — check out the detail and colour on his face. Ah, yes. Bridget. Helping male gamers question their sexuality since 2002.

Bridget Figurine Review [Akiba Hobby]

