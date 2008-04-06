Because Everything on Craigslist is For Real

I'm looking for an apartment. Haven't had to do this in about three years. So yesterday, I'm on Craigslist and I find the Cognitive Dissonance Bargain of a lifetime: Two bedrooms, 1300 sq feet, air conditioning, parking, cat-friendly, in San Francisco's white-approved Noe Valley, for $US 1300.
"That's a Nigerian 419 scam," my friend at work said. "They put these dream homes up and try to sucker you into placing a holding fee or deposit."
I was crushed. I could take the relentless fakery and heartbreak of trolling for online sex in the spam-soaked CL casual encounters. But housing? Was nothing sacred? And now there is this:
Know what I hate? When they want $US 100K but retail price is $US 99,999, like I don't know it's just a dollar's difference. Please. $US 50,000 or I walk.
Insider Documents Apple Nintendo Merger! - $US 99999 (cupertino) [craigslist, likely removed by the time you click it, but thanks to Eggy]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink