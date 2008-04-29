Before Painting Your Car, Consult A Picture

It's hard to find fault in any Xterra owner who takes it upon themselves to paint their rear hatch with the controls of a Game Boy...if they do it right. We'd love to be the types not make fun of people who try really hard at something and kind of miss on the execution, but we're just not that secure. So spot the big screw-up in the comments!

Oh, and that said, this car, spotted on the street by one intrepid photographer, is more than a little fantastic. And it's not likely to be replaced by various forms of emulation any time soon, which is a plus.



gamer 4 [deviantART]