Personally I don't know why Sega and Secret Level keep putting these things out, seeing as we already posted the definitive Iron Man video on Friday, but at least this behind the scenes look at the making of the game deals with what we can probably all agree is the best-looking part of it - the armour itself. Having played the demo some 20 times more over the weekend after my initial impressions, I can say that I am a good bit excited by the potential of the title again. I think I could find a great deal of fun in upgrading the armours and customising the suit to my liking. I would have liked some cosmetic customisation, but that wasn't going to happen. The game is due out May 2nd with the movie, and with my birthday May 1st, I shall procure it as a present for myself. That way if it isn't as good as I hope it'll hurt that much more. Woot!
Behind The Iron Man - The Armour
