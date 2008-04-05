IGN's Zelda movie prank by Rainfall Films probably broke a lot of fanboy hearts April 1st morning, but that doesn't mean a lot of love for the series wasn't put into the trailer. Requiring 3 months of work for a crew that peaked at 20 people, the first makeup tests actually started all the way back on July 20th of 2007. (Which means that when accounting for casting, costume design and general organisation, its a date nowhere near the actual project's start.) Here's the making of video, which we promise doesn't end as badly as Adam's Kaketakumentary.
Behind The Scenes Of The Fake Zelda Movie
