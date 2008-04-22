To: Bash

Despite what you see in this video, being mean doesn't really come natural to me. Sure among friends, especially while playing video games, I can be a real asshat at times, but it's all in good fun and I never get actually angry or anything. I'm just not that competitive with other people. So doing this weekend's video with Adam and folks was awkward. I actually went and apologised to Mario, a non-Nintendo Mario BTW, after we filmed his segment. I actually apologised twice. Granted I was WAY worse to him than what you saw, I actually berated him for a good 45 seconds and Adam just picked the best bit. The whole time Mario just slowly, slightly, bobbed up and down in his chair with a small smile, and a bit of a confused look on his face. It was like yelling at a baby. :(

