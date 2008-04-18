The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Belloq Shits on Indiana Jones LEGO

Those Raiders of the Lost Ark LEGO are darling. And that game? Precious. Certainly everyone involved with the film would be proud to be immortalised like that. Not Paul Freeman, who was the evil Dr. Rene Belloq! While he does acknowledge the game looks like "fun," he adds, "I will never play a game in my life." Oh. Okay! What about those adowable LEGO figures?</p

It's this little fat plastic cube... It doesn't look the least bit like me. How could it, a little yellow plastic cube? It wears a white hat at some point. It is better than Marian's, though. They haven't made her the most beautiful LEGO figure in the world, have they? Her hair looks a bit like a tea cosy. It's strange.

This man has no heart.
Paul Freeman Interview [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles