Best Buy Announces GTA IV Midnight Launch Locations

For those of you who enjoy waiting in line in the middle of the night to acquire a game that, we're just guessing here, will be in absolute ample supply with bajillions of printed copies, Best Buy has released their locations that will be opening for a midnight launch of Grand Theft Auto IV. We've pasted them after the jump, but be sure to call next week closer to the release as this information is subject to change. Oh, and don't forget about this deal, either.

I'm personally a little too old for midnight launches, as they cut into my hookers, blow and picking strange new hairs out of my back time. What about you?

Arizona

Flagstaff

Mesa

Phoenix

Tempe

California

Atwater Village

Bay Bridge

Citrus Heights

Elk Grove

Marin City

Mira Mesa

Rancho Cucamonga

Roseville

San Bernardino

San Francisco (Harrison St.)

San Francisco (Geary Blvd.)

San Marcos

Sherman Oaks

West Hollywood

West Los Angeles

Westminster

Woodland Hills

Colorado

Aurora

Denver

Lone Tree

Northglenn

Westminster

Florida

Boca Raton

Dadeland

Hialeah

Pembroke Pines

Sawgrass

Waterford Lakes

West Kendall

Georgia

Alpharetta

Buckhead

Edgewood

Perimeter

Illinois

Arlington Heights

Aurora

Bloomington

Burbank

Deerfield

Downers Grove

Evanston

Geneva

North Avenue

Schaumburg

Tinley Park

Indiana

Castleton

Iowa

Cedar Rapids

Davenport

Des Moines

Iowa City

Kentucky

Bowling Green

Elizabethtown

Louisiana

Baton Rouge

New Orleans

Maryland

Baltimore

Germantown

Owings Mills

Rockville

Massachusetts

Cambridge

Dedham

Michigan

Allen Park

Gratiot

Southfield

Minnesota

Coon Rapids

Eden Prairie

Maplewood

Minnetonka

Oakdale

Richfield

Roseville

Missouri

Mid Rivers Mall

South County

Mississippi

Tupelo

North Dakota

Fargo

New Hampshire

Nashua

New Jersey

Deptford

Secaucus

West Patterson

New York

Midtown

NoHo

Westbury

Oregon

Cascade Station

Tennessee

Hickory Hollow

Murfreesboro

Texas

Arlington

Austin

Baybrook

Dallas

Frisco

Galleria

Hulen

Lakeline Mall

Lewisville

McAllen

Plano

Willowbrook

Virginia

Newport News

Sterling

Tyson's Corner

Virginia Beach

Washington

Bellevue

Seattle

Tacoma

Tukwila

Wisconsin

Green Bay

La Crosse

Madison

Southridge

GTAIV Launch Locations [Best Buy via Joystiq] [image]