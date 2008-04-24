Best Buy Announces GTA IV Midnight Launch Locations

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

For those of you who enjoy waiting in line in the middle of the night to acquire a game that, we're just guessing here, will be in absolute ample supply with bajillions of printed copies, Best Buy has released their locations that will be opening for a midnight launch of Grand Theft Auto IV. We've pasted them after the jump, but be sure to call next week closer to the release as this information is subject to change. Oh, and don't forget about this deal, either.

I'm personally a little too old for midnight launches, as they cut into my hookers, blow and picking strange new hairs out of my back time. What about you?

Arizona
Flagstaff
Mesa
Phoenix
Tempe

California
Atwater Village
Bay Bridge
Citrus Heights
Elk Grove
Marin City
Mira Mesa
Rancho Cucamonga
Roseville
San Bernardino
San Francisco (Harrison St.)
San Francisco (Geary Blvd.)
San Marcos
Sherman Oaks
West Hollywood
West Los Angeles
Westminster
Woodland Hills

Colorado
Aurora
Denver
Lone Tree
Northglenn
Westminster

Florida
Boca Raton
Dadeland
Hialeah
Pembroke Pines
Sawgrass
Waterford Lakes
West Kendall

Georgia
Alpharetta
Buckhead
Edgewood
Perimeter

Illinois
Arlington Heights
Aurora
Bloomington
Burbank
Deerfield
Downers Grove
Evanston
Geneva
North Avenue
Schaumburg
Tinley Park

Indiana
Castleton

Iowa
Cedar Rapids
Davenport
Des Moines
Iowa City

Kentucky
Bowling Green
Elizabethtown

Louisiana
Baton Rouge
New Orleans

Maryland
Baltimore
Germantown
Owings Mills
Rockville

Massachusetts
Cambridge
Dedham

Michigan
Allen Park
Gratiot
Southfield

Minnesota
Coon Rapids
Eden Prairie
Maplewood
Minnetonka
Oakdale
Richfield
Roseville

Missouri
Mid Rivers Mall
South County

Mississippi
Tupelo

North Dakota
Fargo

New Hampshire
Nashua

New Jersey
Deptford
Secaucus
West Patterson

New York
Midtown
NoHo
Westbury

Oregon
Cascade Station

Tennessee
Hickory Hollow
Murfreesboro

Texas
Arlington
Austin
Baybrook
Dallas
Frisco
Galleria
Hulen
Lakeline Mall
Lewisville
McAllen
Plano
Willowbrook

Virginia
Newport News
Sterling
Tyson's Corner
Virginia Beach

Washington
Bellevue
Seattle
Tacoma
Tukwila

Wisconsin
Green Bay
La Crosse
Madison
Southridge

GTAIV Launch Locations [Best Buy via Joystiq]

