Best Buy's Big GTA IV Offer

Here it is, folks. Best Buy's (and probably Microsoft's) Grand Theft Auto IV savings kamehameha. Buy GTA IV along any version of the Xbox 360, and get a $50 gift card as a sweet bonus. If you've been one of those woulda, coulda, shoulda gamers still holding out on this generation of systems, it's probably not a bad time to make the leap. We'll keep our eyes peeled for similar deals like a PlayStation 3 equivalent offer...other than that bundle on the way to Europe.



Best Buy Ad [Bayimg via Xbox 360 Fanboy]