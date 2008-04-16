Bionic Commando: Rearmed Rated M

Hey kids! Better get a parent's permission before purchasing Capcom's Bionic Commando: Rearmed for Xbox Live Arcade or PlayStation 3! Various ratings organisations have made the call, and the game has gotten mature ratings all around, due to violence and such. The announcement is being made via the Bionic Commando website in the form of a cute little faux in-game communique, which makes references to other Capcom titles like Lost Planet and Dead Rising. Just remember kids, if your parents give you any grief, the game is all about making Hitler's head explode, and if they don't support that sort of thing they are goose-stepping, tiny-mustache wearing Nazi supporters.

Bionic Commando Comminucator [Official Site via Videogaming247]