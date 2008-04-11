Bionic Commando Rearmed, Shipping Soonish

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Good news! XBLA and PSN title Bionic Commando Rearmed seems like it's getting one step closer to digital shipping. On developer GRIN's official site, the game's Creative Director Simon Viklund blogs:

The final date for completing Bionic Commando Rearmed is closing in - we're stabilising the game and polishing all the details now, and soon this product of almost a year of late nights and hard work will ship to a digital distribution channel near you!

...Within weeks we will see with sad eyes how it leaves to enter the approval process, and I'm sure that just days after things have calmed down here at the office and our schedules say "wait and see", the team and I will already start longing to get back to the backbreaking work we've gotten used to during the project.

Good news indeed!
BCR Approaching Completion [GRIN Thanks, Inget!]

