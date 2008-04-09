The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

BioShock 2 Coming To... The Wii?

2K Marin, founded by former 2K Boston members that made the original BioShock, is developing the sequel for 2009 release. Logic tells us that BioShock 2 will be on the Xbox 360 and the PC, but hey, maybe even the PS3! But the Wii? Hrm. A job listing over at 2K Marin for "Senior Designer - BioShock 2" lists the Wii as one of the platforms in the "Job Details" section.2K Marin tells Finnish game site KonsoliFIN, however, that doesn't necessarily mean that BioShock 2 is Wii bound because 2K Games recruiting coordinator defaults to all of the latest console settings when posting about all of company's jobs. While the idea of a waggle version sounds interesting (and tiring), don't get your hopes up just yet, Wii owners!
JobSeeker message [Gamasutra via KonsoliFIN]

Comments

  • Robin Guest

    this is very nice post..............

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles