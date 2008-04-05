The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Bioware Affirms Mass Effect Is Trilogy Worthy

Denis Dyack didn't break a sweat justifying the priorly planned Too Human trilogy, but could Bioware justify their plan for three Mass Effects beyond wanting to make three times as much money? Bioware co-founder Ray Muzyka had this to say on the matter:

Great science fiction arcs often occur in trilogies. It seems like it's sort of the way of it. Maybe it's a convenient number. But it allows you to have different pacing in parts of the story.

It seems like a pretty straightforward, Bioware doesn't know precisely why trilogies are important, only that trilogies are important. Fair enough. If you're particularly interested in the fascinating number 3, here's some additional reading.

BioWare: Why We Are Making 'Mass Effect' As A Trilogy [MTV Multiplayer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles