Bioware Affirms Mass Effect Is Trilogy Worthy

Denis Dyack didn't break a sweat justifying the priorly planned Too Human trilogy, but could Bioware justify their plan for three Mass Effects beyond wanting to make three times as much money? Bioware co-founder Ray Muzyka had this to say on the matter:

Great science fiction arcs often occur in trilogies. It seems like it's sort of the way of it. Maybe it's a convenient number. But it allows you to have different pacing in parts of the story.

It seems like a pretty straightforward, Bioware doesn't know precisely why trilogies are important, only that trilogies are important. Fair enough. If you're particularly interested in the fascinating number 3, here's some additional reading.



