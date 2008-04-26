Boom Blox Video Walk Through



With few exceptions, we've been kept at a distance from Boom Blox since its announcement. In fact, this video is the first time I've even seen the game in action. It looks like it's going to be a lot of fun to play, though I can't help but have have flashbacks to my time with Jenga, which was just painful to play on the Wii. That's the thing with Wii games, if you don't get the control mechanics exactly right the game is dead in the water, there really isn't any room for mistakes.

This video walks you through the training for the game, which does look fun, but until it's in my hands I'm holding off on getting excited.