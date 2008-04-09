Bourne Conspiracy Collector's Edition Priced and Dated for Australia

Vivendi sends word that both the standard and Collector's Edition of The Bourne Conspiracy will be available in our fair country from June 5. The images here are the final pack shots for the Xbox 360 and PS3 CEs.

So, what can you expect from the CEs? Not much, actually. Along with the game, you'll get a copy of the latest instalment of the Bourne movie series, The Bourne Ultimatum on DVD. Which when you take into consideration the $109.95 price tag, is an alright deal.

Okay, how about a semi-decent deal? A bad deal? I'll let you decide.

Of course, you can always go with the standard version, priced at $99.95.