Brazil Gets The Memo, Bans Bully

Judge Flavio Rabello has barred the sale of Bully in Brazil, following requests for its banning from a youth centre in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. State prosecutor Alcindo Bastos says the reason for the game's banning stems from the fact "the aggravating factor is that everything in the game takes place inside a school", which is apparently "not acceptable" considering how much fisticuffs feature in the game. Distributors and retailers have 30 days to comply with the order.
Brazil judge bans 'Bully' [globeandmail]

  petey

    Finally the cause of all of Brazil's problems has been fixed.

