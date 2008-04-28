Brett Favre Is Not A Madden Fan

A few months ago, I spoke with EA Sports' Chris Erb about Madden. Guy said that every year they had "100 guys calling us, begging to appear on the cover". So it's odd that when settling on a cover star for Madden 09, they went not for a player who's Madden crazy, but a guy who positively bah humbugs the thing.

I'm not savvy enough to play this game. Most of the younger generation has no idea [Madden]coached...Some of our guys play Madden better than they play on Sundays. And they spend more time talking about playing Madden.

Guess Brett won't be helping promote the game much, then.

Madden '09 cover boy Favre not contemplating NFL comeback [ESPN]