Brett Favre Is On Your Next Madden Cover

According to GameDaily, for the 20th anniversary of the Madden series, retired Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre will appear on the cover of Madden NFL 09. As pizza-raised Chicagoan, I can only say that it's a shame Favre will inevitably succumb to the Madden curse and throw out his back while playing shuffleboard, or maybe get a concussion from a low speed collision with one buffet's rogue sneeze guard. The announcement is expected to come tonight when Favre appears on David Letterman.

