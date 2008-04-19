Bring Down The Sky Free With PC Mass Effect

The bad news is that Mass Effect for the PC will not be shipping with the downloadable expansion Bring Down The Sky included. The good news, as was hinted at last Friday, is that PC gamers will be able to download the expansion pack for free upon the PC game's release. It'll be exactly the same content from the Xbox 360 release, optimised for PC and without any cost to you, the consumer. This means that my decision to wait for the PC version of the game has once again been completely justified. Hooray! Mass Effect for the PC is currently due for release on May 28th in the states and June 6th in Europe.

Fully optimised for the PC, "Bring Down the Sky" is the first in a series of planned downloadable content that will further expand the Mass Effect story and universe. It includes a new uncharted world that introduces the deadly Batarian alien race, approximately 90 minutes of new gameplay and an original soundtrack.

Batarian extremists have hijacked a mobile asteroid station in the Asgard system, setting it on a collision course with the nearby colony world of Terra Nova. Only Commander Shepard can save the millions of innocent civilians before the asteroid completes its deadly descent.

Originally released for the Xbox 360™ videogame and entertainment system, "Bring Down the Sky" has received critical acclaim as one of the "must have" downloadable expansion packs. Mass Effect has also received critical acclaim throughout the world with more than 80 awards including Console Game of the Year and Role-Playing Game of the Year.

The "Bring Down the Sky" downloadable content for PC will be available at the launch of Mass Effect for the PC, and will be free of charge to registered BioWare community members.