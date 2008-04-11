British Retailer Confirms GTA IV Bundle

Just in case you don't trust those shifty, foreign types from the continent, British store Shopto have confirmed to Gamesindustry that they'll be selling a Grand Theft Auto IV hardware bundle, consisting of a 40GB PS3, Sixaxis and a copy of GTAIV. It'll be available on April 29, and will set you back £299 ($US 590).

