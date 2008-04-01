British Sales Charts

Sony weren't messing around when they let us know in advance that GT5 Prologue was going to sell. Even taking into account the fact the game's online launch was hit with a delay, it still debuted atop the charts, the first PS3 title to do so for a long time. Sorry the rest can't be as exciting, however, as it's business as usual, with the standard Bran Training, Mario & Sonic, Wii Play, etc taking up their regular positions.

1) Gran Turismo 5 Prologue

2) Rainbow Six Vegas 2 (360)

3) Mario & Sonic at the Olympics (Wii)

4) Rainbow Six Vegas 2 (PS3)

5) Pro Evo 2008 (Wii)

6) Brain Training

7) Wii Play

8) Carnival: Fun Games (Wii)

9) Mario & Sonic at the Olympics (DS)

10) Sega Superstars Tennis (Wii)

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Pic]