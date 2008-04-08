British Sales Charts

Heeeeyyyyy, it's new British sales data. What do we have this (well, last) week? Seems we have more traditional gamers winning a little ground back on Dr. Kawashima's henchmen, with the inroads made by games like Condemned 2 and Viking: Battle for Asgard so great that Mario & Sonic At The Olympics on DS was nearly pushed out of the top 10 altogether. Onwards and upwards, fight them on the beaches, etc etc!
1) GT5 Prologue
2) Mario & Sonic At The Olympics (Wii)
3) Pro Evo 2008 (Wii)
4) Rainbow Six Vegas 2 (360)
5) Wii Play
6) Brain Training
7) Rainbow Six Vegas 2 (PS3)
8) Condemned 2 (360)
9) Viking: Battle for Asgard (360)
10) Mario & Sonic At The Olympics (DS)
[charts courtesy of ChartTrack]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink