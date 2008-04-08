British Sales Charts

Heeeeyyyyy, it's new British sales data. What do we have this (well, last) week? Seems we have more traditional gamers winning a little ground back on Dr. Kawashima's henchmen, with the inroads made by games like Condemned 2 and Viking: Battle for Asgard so great that Mario & Sonic At The Olympics on DS was nearly pushed out of the top 10 altogether. Onwards and upwards, fight them on the beaches, etc etc!

1) GT5 Prologue

2) Mario & Sonic At The Olympics (Wii)

3) Pro Evo 2008 (Wii)

4) Rainbow Six Vegas 2 (360)

5) Wii Play

6) Brain Training

7) Rainbow Six Vegas 2 (PS3)

8) Condemned 2 (360)

9) Viking: Battle for Asgard (360)

10) Mario & Sonic At The Olympics (DS)

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack]