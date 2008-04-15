British Sales Charts

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Britain's all-format sales charts for last week are in. Seven out of the ten are Wii games. Yes, I'm as surprised as you are. Mario Kart took the top spot, becoming not only the 8th-biggest-selling debut game in British history, but the single biggest-selling debut Nintendo game in British history as well. Would love to tell you just how many copies that equates to, but ChartTrack don't think you need that information, so take it up with them.

1) Mario Kart Wii
2) GT5: Prologue
3) Mario & Sonic at the Olympics (Wii)
4) Wii Play
5) Pro Evo 2008 (Wii)
6) Carnival: Funfair Games (Wii)
7) Brain Training
8) Rainbow Six Vegas 2 (360)
9) Game Party (Wii)
10) Mario & Sonic at the Olympics (DS)

