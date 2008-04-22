British Sales Charts

You know, I've been doing these charts for what feels like years now, and I've run out of ways to point out Britain's fascination with Nintendo titles. From here on, then, let's just assume that unless the charts clearly say otherwise, the week's top ten-selling games will include at least one Brain Training game, at least one version of Mario & Sonic at the Olympics and, of course, Wii Play.

1) Mario Kart Wii

2) GT5 Prologue

3) Mario & Sonic At The Olympics (Wii)

4) Sega Superstars Tennis (Wii)

5) Brain Training

6) Wii Play

7) Pro Evo 2008 (Wii)

8) Mario & SOnic At The Olympics (DS)

9) Carnival: Funfair Games (Wii)

10) Game Party (Wii)

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Pic]