British Sales Charts

Mario & Sonic, Brain Training, Wii Play, yes, yes, this all looks in order. Business as usual. Oh, except for that top-selling game. Wii Fit it's called, you say? Hrm. That's new. Though glancing at the other Nintendo games on these charts, and then at the British chats over the past 18 months, one surely can't be too surprised to see it debut at the top, hrm, eh, what?

1) Wii Fit
2) Mario Kart Wii
3) Mario & Sonic at the Olympics (Wii)
4) GT5 Prologue
5) Brain Training
6) Sega Superstars Tennis (Wii)
7) Game Party (Wii)
8) Pro Evo 2008 (Wii)
9) Mario & Sonic at the Olympics (DS)
10) Wii Play

[British Individual-Format Sales Carts courtesy of ChartTrack]

