Broken DS Screen? Fix It Yourself

Buggered your DS screen? I have. Too much Advance Wars. Thing is, I can't be bothered ponying up $180 just for a new DS Lite when the rest of it works just fine. You got the same problem there, Tappy McScratchSmash? If so, here's a guide on how to replace your own DS screen. All you need is a small screwdriver, a replacement screen and the knowledge that, yes, what you're doing will void the handheld's warranty, so whatever you do, don't cock it up.

