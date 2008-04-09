Budget Japanese Sega Shirts (The Exchange Rate Sucks)

Sega has teamed up with Japanese clothes retailer to make, you guessed it, Sega Uniqlo shirts. There are Virtua Fighter, House of the Dead and Sonic shirts. I quite like that hedgehog one right up there. The shirts cost US ¥1,500 ($US 14.63). Oh geez, just look at that exchange rate. So sad. The shirts though, they're pretty cool.

