Burnout Paradise To Introduce Motorcycles, Night, General Bad Assness

Criterion has just announced a major addition to Burnout Paradise. Planned for their "Davis" update this August, the download will include motorcycles (a first for Burnout) along with "their own game modes, challenges and even some new locations tailored to fit their unique performance and handing characteristics." From that statement we're assuming that cars and bikes will not race side-by-side, but you can take it as you will.

In addition, the Davis update will bring night time driving to the game—adding a bit of realism to freely racing around public streets without getting constantly arrested and frisked. Here's the full Criterion announcement:

Criterion Games announces motorbikes in Burnout Paradise!

This is the biggest news in Burnout history!

For the first time, we'll let you loose in a Burnout game on motorbikes! And because we're dedicated to bringing you game-changing new Burnout Paradise content all year, bikes will feature their own game modes, challenges and even some new locations tailored to fit their unique performance and handing characteristics. The other big news relating to bikes is that we've introduced night-time to Burnout Paradise for the first time. We wanted to clear the traffic out a little to give you the chance to learn how to ride in safety, and we've always wanted to cruise the streets of Paradise City with incredible night-time visuals. We expect to ship bikes as part of our Davis software update, due for release sometime in August. As always, we're bringing you the hot news from Criterion Games as it happens. Hit the site soon for more news and the first high-definition bike footage.

Criterion Games announces motorbikes in Burnout Paradise! [Criterion]Thanks tipsters!