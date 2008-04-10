Burnout Paradise Update Two Weeks Away

Criterion is releasing a large update to Burnout Paradise for PS3 and Xbox 360 on April 24th. Apparently they've fixed the top ten player complaints about the game including bugs and exploitations, but Criterion has also made a ton of other tweaks to the game that you didn't necessarily ask for, like removing head-on and slow speed takedowns for more realism. There are about 30 small updates contained in this one big package, so hit the link to read them all. And after reading the details, you can stare at the countdown clock since you have nothing better to do anyway. Don't deny it. We know.

Codename: Bogart [Criterion Games]