Buy a Wii Game From Toys R Us, Get Free WarioWare Smooth Moves

Anthony over at Ecogamer has sent through another deal, this time for Toys R Us. If you purchase a Wii game from a range the retailer has selected before April 24, it'll throw in a copy of WarioWare Smooth Moves for free.
Hit the jump for the list of games this deal applies to. It's actually fairly decent and includes Super Mario Galaxy, Zack & Wiki and Twilight Princess, among others.
- Mario Party 8 - Mario Strikers Charged Footbal - Donkey Kong Jet Race - Super Paper Mario - The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Big Brain Academy for Wii - Metroid Prime 3: Corruption - Pokemon: Battle Revolution - Super Mario Galaxy - Zack and Wiki: Quest for Barbaros' Treasure - Resident Evil 4: Wii Edition - Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
