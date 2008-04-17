The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Buy a Wii Game From Toys R Us, Get Free WarioWare Smooth Moves

wario_lef.jpgAnthony over at Ecogamer has sent through another deal, this time for Toys R Us. If you purchase a Wii game from a range the retailer has selected before April 24, it'll throw in a copy of WarioWare Smooth Moves for free.

Hit the jump for the list of games this deal applies to. It's actually fairly decent and includes Super Mario Galaxy, Zack & Wiki and Twilight Princess, among others.

- Mario Party 8 - Mario Strikers Charged Footbal - Donkey Kong Jet Race - Super Paper Mario - The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Big Brain Academy for Wii - Metroid Prime 3: Corruption - Pokemon: Battle Revolution - Super Mario Galaxy - Zack and Wiki: Quest for Barbaros' Treasure - Resident Evil 4: Wii Edition - Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

