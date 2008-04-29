Buy GTA IV, Get Xbox Live Free For A Month

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

In my haste to get started on GTA IV this morning, I didn't even look at the manual, let alone take it out and see what was hiding underneath. If I had, I'd have been able to tell you this a lot sooner: the 360 version of GTA IV comes with a free one month subscription to Xbox Live. Most likely useless to the majority of you, but if for whatever reason you abhor the concept of a paid online service and have been gaming unconnected, know you can buy this game and at least squeeze four weeks of free online gaming from the man. Whoever you deem "the man" to be.

