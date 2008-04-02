Cake? Check. Cross-Stitch? Check.

Cakes, cakes are great, but if you ask me, cake-related craft is even better. Kotakuite LonelyKitten just sent us in this wonderful game/cake/cross-stitch her mother put together for her, which not only features a few of my favourite things (ie cake, spoons and love hearts), but some special slime as well. The piece is vertical, so hit the jump for the full version.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink