CakeStation Store Update: The Cupboard Is Bare

Sadly, not much in the way of premium content in today's CakeStation Store update, with much of the week's content padded out by the latest batch of updates for Tom Clancy's Cuban Cinamon Crisis 2. Fans of the series will find a carrot cake recipe ($US 3.99), a Sgt. Jack Rutgerson baking tray skin ($US 1.99) and a couple of candle arrangement plans (FREE) waiting for them. Those who aren't fans of the series? For you, not much.

Games and Demos

Everyday Frosting ($US 8.99)

Expansions & Add-ons

Tom Clancy's Cuban Cinamon Crisis 2: Carrot Cake Recipe ($US 3.99)

Tom Clancy's Cuban Cinamon Crisis 2: Sgt. Jack Rutgerson Baking Tray Skin ($US 1.99)

Tom Clancy's Cuban Cinamon Crisis 2: Mexico City Hotzone Birthday Candle Arrangement (FREE)

Tom Clancy's Cuban Cinamon Crisis 2: Baghdad Bake-Off Birthday Candle Arrangement (FREE)

Videos

Chocolate v Caramel Mud Cake Showdown Throwdown 2009

Pro Evolution Ice Cream Cake 2008

Imagine: Cakez