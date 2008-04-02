The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

CakeStation Store Update: The Cupboard Is Bare

Sadly, not much in the way of premium content in today's CakeStation Store update, with much of the week's content padded out by the latest batch of updates for Tom Clancy's Cuban Cinamon Crisis 2. Fans of the series will find a carrot cake recipe ($US 3.99), a Sgt. Jack Rutgerson baking tray skin ($US 1.99) and a couple of candle arrangement plans (FREE) waiting for them. Those who aren't fans of the series? For you, not much.

Games and Demos
Everyday Frosting ($US 8.99)

Expansions & Add-ons
Tom Clancy's Cuban Cinamon Crisis 2: Carrot Cake Recipe ($US 3.99)
Tom Clancy's Cuban Cinamon Crisis 2: Sgt. Jack Rutgerson Baking Tray Skin ($US 1.99)
Tom Clancy's Cuban Cinamon Crisis 2: Mexico City Hotzone Birthday Candle Arrangement (FREE)
Tom Clancy's Cuban Cinamon Crisis 2: Baghdad Bake-Off Birthday Candle Arrangement (FREE)

Videos
Chocolate v Caramel Mud Cake Showdown Throwdown 2009
Pro Evolution Ice Cream Cake 2008
Imagine: Cakez

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles