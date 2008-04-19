We're smack dab in the middle of the Call of Duty 4 Live Fire weekend, where Xbox 360 COD4 players have a chance to win prizes, play with devs, challenge girls, or maybe even learn a thing or two. Kicking things off are hourly prizes, in which everyone who plays a multiplayer match of COD4 online are entered, meaning your odds pretty much suck. They get worse for the Grand Prize - an Xbox 360 Elite console, VIP Accessories kit, and various bits of Call of Duty 4 merchandise. For those of you not into games of chance, Infinity Ward game devs will be on hand tonight from 6-9 Eastern to challenge all comers. The tomorrow night from 9-11 Eastern you can choose to challenge the girls of the Xbox Gamerchix, or possibly three-time UFC lightweight champion Jens Pulver. Finally Sunday is for newbies, with many of the Xbox Ambassadors available to help you learn the ropes, or just suck less. Hit up the link for more info on the Call Of Duty 4 Live Fire Weekend.

