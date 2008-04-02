Call of Duty 4 Map Pack Hits Next Week. Infinity Ward's "Variety Map Pack", originally scheduled for April 3 to hit alongside the Game of the Year edition of Call of Duty 4, may now instead be enjoyed a week later. There's no official word on the delay—and it is April 1, sadly—so await confirmation on the matter. According to the media alert, April 10 is the day. Regardless, we're sure that seven days of extra aging will only improve the complex flavor of this quartet of maps.