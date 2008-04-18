Call Of Duty 4 Sells 9 Million

Bonus NPD news! Activision & Infinity Ward have taken this month's NPD software sales and done the math on Call of Duty 4's lifetime sales data. According to them, it's sold nine million copies since November. Nine million. For a game that didn't get the marketing of, say, Halo 3, and was only released in November, those are some staggering numbers. Staggering, but for such an extraordinary game, totally deserved. They're also reporting that the 360 map packs have already been downloaded one million times, so I get the feeling some corks will be popped and some backs slapped over at Infinity Ward come Friday afternoon.

CoD4 sells over 9 million copies and breaks DLC Records [IAMfourzerotwo]